Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.77. 502,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,822. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

