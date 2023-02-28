Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. 5,516,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,956,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

