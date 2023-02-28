Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.52. 914,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $272.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

