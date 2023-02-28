Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.61. 42,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

