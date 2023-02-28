Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.64. The company had a trading volume of 471,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,235. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $302.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

