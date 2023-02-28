Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $84.10. 2,139,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,483. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

