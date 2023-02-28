Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 688.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,543 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $153,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,834. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.

