Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,148 shares. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

