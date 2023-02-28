Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.56. 47,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,639. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

