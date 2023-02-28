Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $12.53 Million Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 0.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,987,680. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

