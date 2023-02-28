Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,761,000 after purchasing an additional 554,061 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,486.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 199,801 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.8% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 303,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 193,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,748,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,593. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

