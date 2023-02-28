Bellevue Group AG Sells 14,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 292,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,875. The firm has a market cap of $264.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

