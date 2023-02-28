Bellevue Group AG Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,683,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of XOP traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.08. 961,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,708. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $170.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.79.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

