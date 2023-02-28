Beldex (BDX) Trading 2% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $147.35 million and $2.44 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.53 or 0.06978991 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00074677 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

