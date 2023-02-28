Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance
Shares of BEG stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £211.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.53. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 98.20 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 156 ($1.88).
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
