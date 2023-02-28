Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

Shares of BEG stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £211.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.53. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 98.20 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 156 ($1.88).

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

