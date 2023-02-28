Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.4 %

BDX opened at $236.89 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.