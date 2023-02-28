Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 4,880 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

TTWO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.05. 143,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

