Bayesian Capital Management LP Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 340.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 0.6% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.10.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.72. 706,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.66. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $272.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

