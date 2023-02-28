Bayesian Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,872 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,671 in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.62.

A traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.87. 391,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.