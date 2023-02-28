Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 47,095.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after acquiring an additional 719,284 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,977 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

RIVN traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,309,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,109,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

