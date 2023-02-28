Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. McKesson makes up about 0.8% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCK traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.64. 123,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $268.80 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

