Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $8.46 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 168,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.7% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after buying an additional 1,731,289 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,371,075. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

