Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $4.54 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.9% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 25,812 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 116,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 175,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 169,836 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $2,060,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

BABA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,721,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,173,555. The stock has a market cap of $235.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

