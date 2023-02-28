Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 3,462 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LULU traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.87. 201,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.