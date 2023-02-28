Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-$7.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.03 billion-$52.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.15 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAYRY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.85) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($73.40) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 317,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,470. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

