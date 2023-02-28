Barrington Research Boosts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $15.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barrington Research to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Price Performance

Asure Software stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 298,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,843. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

About Asure Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.