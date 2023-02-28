Barrington Research Boosts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $15.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barrington Research to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.
Asure Software stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 298,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,843. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
