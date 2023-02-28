Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.
Barrett Business Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $97.49. 18,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.