Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $97.49. 18,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

