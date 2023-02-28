Bares Capital Management Inc. Sells 312,506 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,506 shares during the period. Zuora comprises approximately 0.6% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Zuora worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 653,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,885,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after buying an additional 197,661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,174,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after buying an additional 465,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Insider Activity

Zuora Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,182.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 136,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,053. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $15.77.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Stories

