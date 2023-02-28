Bares Capital Management Inc. Sells 210,069 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bares Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210,069 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com makes up 1.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of Alarm.com worth $42,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. 18,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,341. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

