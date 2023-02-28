Bares Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,200 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Upwork worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,890,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,505,000 after purchasing an additional 457,423 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $51,719,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,148,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after buying an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 8.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,274,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,040,000 after buying an additional 174,378 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,300 shares of company stock valued at $725,227. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. 186,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,783. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.