Bares Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,510,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.51% of ThredUp worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ThredUp by 75.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in ThredUp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on ThredUp to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of TDUP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,319. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $161.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

