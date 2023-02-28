Bares Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Model N makes up about 0.8% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Model N worth $20,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 192,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,141,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at about $1,484,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Model N

In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $37,285.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,156.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $37,285.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,568 shares of company stock worth $2,756,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. 32,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 0.61. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

