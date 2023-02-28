Bares Capital Management Inc. Acquires 223,091 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,091 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up about 7.4% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Align Technology worth $189,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Align Technology by 640.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.21. 150,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.99. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $509.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

