Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Stake Boosted by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,153,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Banyan Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Banyan Acquisition were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,448,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,581,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Banyan Acquisition by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 200,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,850. Banyan Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

