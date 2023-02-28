Bank OZK Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.41. The stock had a trading volume of 729,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.25. The company has a market capitalization of $446.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.