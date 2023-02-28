Bank OZK Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.96. 363,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $152.49.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

