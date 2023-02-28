Bank OZK Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank OZK cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.3% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.04. 876,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.