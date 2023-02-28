Bank OZK Has $1.99 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank OZK decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average is $95.30. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $83.85 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

