Bank OZK Buys 1,120 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank OZK raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.11. 968,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474,644. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

