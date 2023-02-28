Bank OZK Acquires 96 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 16,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,634,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,346,000 after acquiring an additional 205,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 24,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.72.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $142.51. 2,016,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

