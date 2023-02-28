Bank OZK Acquires 139 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,609. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,367. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.51.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.