Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BPHLY remained flat at C$39.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12-month low of C$28.97 and a 12-month high of C$41.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.80.
