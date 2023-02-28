Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BPHLY remained flat at C$39.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12-month low of C$28.97 and a 12-month high of C$41.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.80.

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

