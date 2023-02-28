Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.76

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 66787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 866,679 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

