Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $432.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,446. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.81 and its 200 day moving average is $395.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

