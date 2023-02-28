Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 0.8% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 69,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.93. 976,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,119. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.13. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

