Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 708 Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lowered its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned approximately 3.83% of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBBQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. 118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

