Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 440,982 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,982 shares during the quarter. Cosan accounts for about 3.8% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Cosan by 3.0% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,286,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,788,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Cosan by 302.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,868,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cosan by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 173,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cosan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cosan stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 150,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,434. Cosan S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

