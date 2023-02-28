Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases Shares of 12,000 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.