Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New Investment in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 135,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. TIM accounts for about 0.8% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

TIM Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TIM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 94,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,151. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TIM Increases Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1794 dividend. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on TIM from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

