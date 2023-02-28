Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $439,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,563,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 57.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 527,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. 550,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,115. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.